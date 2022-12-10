 Skip to main content
Safety concerns preceded oil well blowout

Oil field worker

This is the site just north of California Avenue where an oil well idle since 2015 blew out the morning of Dec. 2, badly injuring a Bakersfield oilfield worker.

 John Cox / The Californian

The idle oil well that blew out Dec. 2 north of California Avenue, badly injuring a Bakersfield oil field worker, twice prompted safety concerns earlier this year — first as part of a cluster of bores whose elevated pressure readings led to an emergency work order in May, then again after a rupture boomed at the site in June.

State regulators warned the well's owner in April about excessive pressure at seven of its facilities in the Fruitvale Oil Field, later characterizing them as presenting "an immediate danger to the surrounding area," including homes, parks, commercial centers and an elementary school.

