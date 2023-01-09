 Skip to main content
Safe 1 replaces Delano branch with all-new building

Safe 1 Credit Union Delano branch

Safe 1 Credit Union has opened a new Delano branch measuring 4,500 square feet at 1008 Fremont St.

 Rendering courtesy of Safe 1 Credit Union

Safe 1 Credit Union has opened a newly built branch at 1008 Fremont St. to replace its existing Delano location a mile away on Cecil Avenue.

The new branch measures 4,500 square feet and offers better parking, easier access, drive-up service and a larger lobby, the Bakersfield-based credit union announced Monday.

