Safe 1 replaces Delano branch with all-new building

Safe 1 Credit Union has opened a newly built branch at 1008 Fremont St. to replace its existing Delano location a mile away on Cecil Avenue.
The new branch measures 4,500 square feet and offers better parking, easier access, drive-up service and a larger lobby, the Bakersfield-based credit union announced Monday.
President and CEO David King said in a news release the new location reaffirms Safe 1's commitment to the area.
"When combined with the tremendous service consumers have come to expect from Safe 1, there is no doubt Delano residents, as well as those in the surrounding area, are going to love banking with us even more," King stated.
Safe 1 has nine branches, nearly 80,000 members and about $900 million in assets. Last year it was named on a Forbes magazine list of top in-state credit unions, and it retained its long streak of strong ratings by Bauer Financial.