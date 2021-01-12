Bakersfield-based Safe 1 Credit Union announced Tuesday it has earned a five-star rating from financial institution ratings firm Bauer Financial for the 38th consecutive quarter.
The rating is based on an independent analysis of government data together with other information.
"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by Bauer Financial as one of the strongest credit unions in the nation," President and CEO Doug Kileen said in a news release.
Safe 1 operates nine branches and serves more than 70,000 Central Valley residents. It has almost $800 million in assets.