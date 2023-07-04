Safe 1 Credit Union is working with the Bakersfield chapter of The Links Inc. to collect new school clothes for young people at the Jamison Children's Center.
Together they are asking people to donate brand-new clothes — boys' and girls' shirts, shorts, pants, coats, sweaters, shoes and undergarments — fitting ages 7 through 12, with a special request for garments suited to plus-size children.
Items may be dropped off through July 28 at any of these Safe 1 Credit Union locations in Bakersfield: 8200 Granite Falls Drive, 1400 Mill Rock Way, 400 Oak St. or 3601 Panama Lane. Donations are being accepted during regular office hours, from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The Jamison Children's Center is operated by the Kern County Human Services Department as a 24-hour, temporary shelter for people through age 17 who have been taken into custody by law enforcement or social workers. The idea is to deliver essentials including medical and counseling services until a safe home can be found with friends, family or an approved caregiver.
The Links is a nonprofit whose Bakersfield chapter, consisting of 26 professional women, has served the local community for more than 45 years.
Safe 1 Credit Union, based in Bakersfield, has nine branches, $960 million in assets and 80,000 customers across Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.