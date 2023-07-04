FullSizeRender (11).jpg

Ryan Bahl is ready to unpack a trailer full of clothes for donation to the Jamison Children's Center in 2017. 

 The Californian, file

Safe 1 Credit Union is working with the Bakersfield chapter of The Links Inc. to collect new school clothes for young people at the Jamison Children's Center.

Together they are asking people to donate brand-new clothes — boys' and girls' shirts, shorts, pants, coats, sweaters, shoes and undergarments — fitting ages 7 through 12, with a special request for garments suited to plus-size children.

