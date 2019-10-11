The Saddleridge fire in Los Angeles may impact your commute if you're heading down south, according to Caltrans District 7.
Interstate 5 from Calgrove Boulevard to Highway 118 is closed, as well as Highway 14 from Newhall Avenue to Interstate 5, Caltrans said. Highway 126 heading west is not a good alternate route to avoid closures. The best option for travelers is to take Highway 395 to Interstate 15 or Highway 166 to Highway 33 to Highway 101, Caltrans said.
As of 9:34 a.m., more than 4,700 acres have burned in northern Los Angeles at a burn rate of 880 acres per hour, according to Ready Los Angeles County. An estimated 25 homes have been damaged.
A 54-year-old man near the fire died as a result of cardiac arrest, Ready Los Angeles reported. One firefighter is injured.
The fire erupted in Sylmar, the northernmost part of the San Fernando Valley, around 9 p.m. Thursday along the northern tier as powerful Santa Ana winds swept through Southern California. Smoke streamed across the city and out to sea. The cause was not immediately known.
We will update this story.
