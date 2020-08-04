Americana Tax and Financial, Ricardo Aguilar TCO and The Ruth Escobar Foundation Inc. are teaming up to give away 100 laptops to students in need of a computer for distance learning.
The goals of the giveaway are to provide 100 laptops to students in need, advocate for students and families in need and to invite businesses, nonprofit and other agencies to work together to provide all students the tools they need for a successful school year, according to a news release.
Students are invited to apply to get their laptop starting Aug. 5. They can pick up an application at Americana, located at 400 Chester Ave., or call (661) 631-2420 to request an application or more information. A committee will review and qualify the entries and award the laptops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.