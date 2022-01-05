Rural Kern County Library branches to reopen for first time since pandemic closure

Several library branches across Kern County will be reopening for the first time since the pandemic shut their doors more than a year ago.
California City, Mojave and Boron will see library services return to their communities, while other branches will expand their hours. The reopenings come after precautions from the coronavirus pandemic shuttered libraries and then budget constraints kept many closed.
Using both local tax dollars and federal funding, the county can now reopen some library branches in areas where they have been sorely missed.
“Not having the library really has been a big impact, a negative impact on our city,” said California City Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin. “It’s one of the few things that we have for kids here that’s an organized, safe activity.”
In an age where internet access has become a crucial part of daily life, many residents have turned to libraries for their free, reliable, service. Parents often rely on libraries to supply books for their young children. In addition, low-income senior citizens have grouped at libraries for the entertainment they provide.
For Mojave, California City and Boron, the closest libraries have been up to 40 minutes away, leaving many residents without realistic choices throughout the pandemic.
“There are some in our community that don’t have reliable internet access, and the library was one place where they were guaranteed they could get an hour or two of internet use,” said Deric English, a teacher at Boron Junior-Senior High School.
Even for a time after the library was closed, he said the internet was still being used.
“There were times when you would see people even outside of the library trying to catch their Wi-Fi," he added. "I would see people outside sitting, just hooking up to the Wi-Fi. And now I don’t see that anymore."
The Kern County Board of Supervisors increased the library system’s budget by $2.9 million this year, restoring $492,179 in general fund dollars that had been taken away in the previous year and bolstering the department with around $2.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last year.
“During tight budget times, the Board of Supervisors prioritized public safety, like Sheriff and Fire. Now that we have made significant financial commitments to provide increased pay and equipment replacement for front line public safety, we are now working to improve some of the quality of life services the county provides, like libraries and parks, which is very good news,” Supervisor Zack Scrivner said in an email to The Californian. “When libraries were forced to reduce hours, and in several locations close, affected communities were obviously disappointed, but I believe people were generally understanding, knowing that the county would rectify the reduction in service as soon as we possibly could.”
Many library branches will be operating under limited hours, some open only one day per week.
But for local residents, it’s still an improvement on the current situation.
“It’s a big plus for the community and a big plus for our kids,” O’Laughlin said. “One day is better than zero.”