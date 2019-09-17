A Taft man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stealing beehives — and that's neither the first nor the last crime to plague rural communities in Kern County.
Jose Martinez, 36, was spotted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit, the unit in charge of working with farmers, ranchers and others in the agriculture field to reduce and investigate crime. He was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.
Theft and trespassing are the two primary types of crime seen in rural areas, said Dave Kranz of the California Farm Bureau Federation, especially during harvest season, when the theft of certain crops increases as the values of those crops rise.
"It’s a wide array of crimes being committed," said KCSO Senior Deputy Tanner Miller, who works on the Rural Crime Investigation Unit. "It ranges from farm equipment to copper wire to even cattle being stolen. But also there’s embezzlement, forgery involving checks, and cargo theft.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, examples of crime in rural Kern County during a one-week period include:
- 10 boxes of styrofoam grape packaging and two blue canopies were stolen from a vineyard near Pond Road and Casey Avenue in Pond between Aug. 26 and 27.
- A tractor was vandalized while it was parked in the 33300 block of Famoso Road in McFarland on Aug. 27.
- Cotton candy grapes, valued at $2,000, were stolen from a vineyard near Petersen Road and Melcher Road near McFarland on Aug. 28.
- Over $15,000 in property damage was caused between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30 after an unknown suspect cut copper wires to a deep water well motor near Quality Road and Pond Road near McFarland.
- Six 30-foot sections of copper wire were stolen from a well pump and electrical panel near Industrial Farm Road and Poso Avenue near Famoso, between Aug. 26 and Aug. 29.
- 12 bundles of styrofoam boxes, each of which contained 40 boxes used to package grapes, were stolen from a vineyard near McFarland on Sept. 2.
The agriculture industry uses farm watch programs — similar to neighborhood watch programs — to try to prevent thefts, and many farmers have installed technology to thwart crime just like homeowners do.
"You've got farmers who are installing motion detector cameras and lighting and good locks and good sensors (and are) doing whatever they can to make it difficult to gain access to their equipment and property," Kanz said.
Miller said one of the major issues in finding suspects of rural crime is that these areas are more than likely underpopulated.
"Out in these rural areas, there’s less people, so that decreases the overall chance they’ll be caught in the act," Miller said. He added those on the unit use some of the same techniques deputies in metropolitan areas use.
"We look for finger prints, we look for shoe prints, we look for tire tracks," Miller said.
