Rural crimes investigators arrest 3 in vehicle theft investigation

Detectives from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crimes Investigation Unit located Thursday a stolen Kubota Side by Side in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont.
The vehicle was taken from a local farm in the Buttonwillow area over night, according to a KCSO news release. Two subjects located near the vehicle, Jose Gonzalez, 48, of Lamont, and Jesus Olvera, 31, of Bakersfield, were arrested and later booked for possession of the stolen vehicle. A woman was located at the residence and booked for an unrelated felony warrant.