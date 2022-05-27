Rural Crimes deputies makes arrests in stolen fuel investigation

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crimes Investigations Unit announced several arrests as part of their look into a series of diesel fuel thefts in the Shafter, Wasco and Buttonwillow areas.
Working with the Shafter Police Department, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies arrested Donald Webb, 59, of Shafter, and David Barnum, 32, of Bakersfield, according to a KCSO news release. Both individuals had multiple felony warrants.
The men were found in the 30500 block of Orange Avenue, inside of a green Ford Expedition with false license plates, with a transfer pump, hoses and multiple jugs of fuel, the release noted.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Rural Crimes Investigations Unit also arrested Ruden Sandoval, 23, of Shafter, for allegedly driving a stolen L4400 Kubota tractor to a property in the 18200 block of Poplar Avenue, according to a KCSO news release. Sandoval then left the Kubota tractor and stole a John Deere 6430, the release noted.
He was detained by deputies and arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen agriculture equipment.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.