Rural Crime Investigation Unit arrests man in stolen vehicle investigation

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit arrested a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation, according to a KCSO news release.
Detectives arrested Maximo Portillo, 39, of Lamont, on suspicion of vehicle theft and grand theft, according to the release.
Detectives investigating a report of stolen vehicles at the 1900 block of Mettler Frontage Road found a stolen backhoe and a water truck from different farms in the Lamont area, as well as a stolen travel trailer, the release stated.
Officials located Portillo in the 5900 block of Ino Madera Street outside of Lamont, the release said. Working the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force, later found five more vehicles that had been reported stolen as a result of their investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.