The Bakersfield Police Department has located an at-risk runaway teenage girl.
Natalie Laboca, 17, was last seen July 16 at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Forrest Street.
Laboca is about 5 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black tank top and high-waisted blue jeans. She was considered at-risk because this is the first time she has been reported as a runaway.
She's 17? She looks at least 25. So much for being a child. Hope she is safe and not in harm's way.
