Assemblyman Rudy Salas will host a local roundtable discussion on how to reduce homelessness in the Central Valley on Friday.
The discussion will take place at the Kern Housing Authority located at 1015 Baker St. The roundtable will include a presentation from the state's Deputy Secretary of Homelessness Alicia Sutton, according to a news release.
The discussion will focus on how cities and counties in the Valley can access the $650 million in grant funding through the Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention program, according to the release.
The following people will also be in attendance:
- County Supervisor Leticia Perez
- Bakersfield City Councilmember Bruce Freeman
- Shafter City Councilmember Cesar Lopez
- Shafter City Councilmember Cathy Prout
- Arvin Mayor Jose Gurrola
- Local representatives on behalf of cities in Kern and Kings County
For more information visit call 335-0302.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.