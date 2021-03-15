Rudy Salas names President, CEO at United Way of Kern 2021 Woman of the Year for Assembly District 32

Mari Pérez-Dowling, President and CEO at United Way of Kern, was named 2021 Woman of the Year for District 32 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas on Monday.
According to a news release from Salas’ office, Pérez-Dowling is the first Latina to hold that leadership position with the United Way of Kern. She has championed efforts to reduce homelessness and food insecurity, and has supported free income tax assistance and early childhood literacy programs that have benefited countless families throughout the Central Valley, the news release stated.
“I am thrilled to recognize Mari Pérez-Dowling as Woman of the Year for her service and invaluable contributions to our community,” Salas, D-Bakersfield, said in a statement. “Kern County is better because of the work of people like Ms. Pérez-Dowling, who brings the community together and strives to improve the lives of working families in the Valley. During the pandemic, Ms. Pérez-Dowling has been on the frontlines of countless food drives, pouring her heart into uplifting the community during these challenging times. I look forward to our continued work together to help make the Valley a better place for everyone.”
Perez-Dowling was born in Ensenada, Mexico before moving to the United States at 13 years old. The news release said her passion for service was instilled at various career stops as a teacher, and radio and television host.
One of her hallmarks is creating greater educational opportunities for children facing literacy issues and rallying more stakeholders to become involved in programs that promote early childhood literacy, according to the news release.