Rudy Salas honored regarding bill that recognized state’s emergency dispatchers

On Thursday, Assemblyman Rudy Salas was recognized by emergency dispatchers across the state of California.
Salas, D-Bakersfield, was presented with the first ever Legislator of the Year Award by the California Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association.
According to a news release from Salas’ office, the honor was in response to Salas’ work authoring Assembly Bill 1945 last year, which recognized the heroic efforts of public safety dispatchers by reclassifying them as first responders.
“I want to thank CALNENA and all of our California dispatchers who have continued to work throughout the pandemic,” Salas said in a statement. “I will continue advocating on behalf of our dispatch community who are truly the first responders to a crisis and the voices we can count on 24 hours a day to answer our calls for help.”
The news release stated that there are over 8,000 9-1-1 emergency dispatchers throughout the state who answer approximately 27 million calls per year.