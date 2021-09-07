Roundtable discussion touched on needs of local veterans

Issues of importance to local military veterans were the topics of a roundtable discussion organized last week by the office of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
"The purpose of this roundtable," the event invitations said, was "to bring together local veterans stakeholders and community leaders" to discuss "priorities of importance to the veteran communities that they serve." Topics of discussion included the new veterans outpatient clinic planned to be built in northwest Bakersfield.
Officials with the Greater Los Angeles Department of Veterans Affairs also attended the meeting at the Bakersfield Association of Realtors.
Joshua Dhanens, executive director of the Kern County Veterans Service Department, attended the discussion.
"I gave a quick update on the Veterans Benefits Administration and how the VA is making it easier for veterans to file for benefits," Dhanens said.
He also detailed the efforts his office is taking to increase the number of clients they are able to assist.
"To brag on my staff, the department is on pace to assist more clients this year than have ever been assisted since I started with the department in 2012," Dhanens said. "Last year we had 10,619 people reach out to us for assistance, and we have already assisted over 9,100 clients this year."
Deborah Johnson, president and CEO of the nonprofit California Veterans Assistance Foundation, provided an update on veteran homelessness and efforts to end it by providing more veteran housing as well as through other programs and services.
Also invited to the roundtable was Dick Taylor, retired director of the county's Veterans Service Department and current president of the nonprofit Patriots of Kern.
The discussion included "how we can best support veterans who served in Afghanistan, how to spread better awareness of existing mental health resources for veterans, veteran housing, the National Cemetery, and the path forward for the new VA clinic in Bakersfield, including expanded services that will be offered," Taylor said in a text message.
For Dhanens, the common theme at the roundtable was ensuring there are resources available for veterans who may be struggling with mental health issues after months of COVID restrictions and recent events in Afghanistan.
"This is especially significant since we will be remembering the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this year," he said, "and many veterans, including myself, were deployed to combat zones precisely because of the tragic events of that day."
No news organizations were invited to the roundtable discussion. McCarthy did not respond to requests for comment last week, and on Tuesday his staff referred all questions to the Greater Los Angeles Department of Veterans Affairs. That federal agency did not respond to a request for an interview Tuesday.
Several veterans who spoke with a reporter outside the current community-based health care clinic on Westwind Drive had not heard of the roundtable. When asked about their experience with the local clinic, most said they were satisfied.
"I actually have had a pretty good experience with this clinic overall," said U.S. Marine Corps veteran Kevin Ross, who served from 1994 to 1998.
"I have a back problem," he said. "And when my back goes out, I need help."
According to Ross, the clinic contracts with urgent care outlets, and when he can't get in for an appointment at the clinic, the VA has been able to steer him to an open urgent care center.
The clinic also partners with specialists in private practice who can help in specialty areas that may not be available at the clinic.
"They're taking good care of me. They do a good job here," said 75-year-old Robert Baisa, a U.S. Army veteran.
His eye glasses are updated, he was diagnosed with and receives care for a chronic illness, and he gets a physical every three months.
"I even got my COVID shot here," he said.
U.S. Army veteran John McInnis, 58, served in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm. And that's where he hurt his back.
"It's gotten better here," McInnis said of the health care services at the clinic and the outsourcing of care into the community.
"They refer you out to a doctor locally," he said. "Which has been a great change."
But he said he also loved his doctor at the clinic.
"She's fantastic," he said. "She takes time with you."
Despite what he sees as significant improvements at the Westwind clinic, McInnis said he's excited about the prospect of a new clinic, even if the location isn't as central as the current one.
"I appreciate everything the VA has done for me," he said.