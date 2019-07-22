Construction this week for a new roundabout at Enos Lane and Stockdale Highway could cause delays of up to 15 minutes in the immediate area, according to an email from Thomas Roads Improvement Program outreach manager Janet Wheeler.
Drainage and re-striping work will require traffic control from Tuesday to Thursday between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. A temporary concrete barrier rail is also expected to be set Sunday between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Motorists are advised that flagging personnel will need to stop traffic while work is underway. Traffic may be stopped for up to 15 minutes and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destinations if they must travel through the intersection.
