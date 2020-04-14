The temporary closure of the Ross Stores Inc. distribution center in Shafter will cost Kern's economy 1,268 jobs, not including another 323 positions lost at company stores in Bakersfield and Delano, according to a layoffs report filed with county officials Tuesday.
Burlington Coat Factory of Texas Inc. also disclosed job cuts at its California stores including the shop at 4400 California Ave. in Bakersfield. Unlike many other large employers losing workers during the economic crisis, Burlington's federally required paperwork did not state how many positions were lost locally.
Ross's layoffs bring to at least 4,332 the number of Kern jobs reported lost since April 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Thirty-one employers in the county have reported cuts across a variety of industries.
