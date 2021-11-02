Rosetta 'Rosi' Reed (Jan. 5, 1950 - Oct. 21, 2021): Unconventional path led Kern native to life of distinction

Even for a woman of many and varied achievements, Rosetta Naddine "Rosi" Reed's 1978 victory inside Strongbow Stadium stood out.
Two years before she ended up winning the World Flyweight Title Championship and earning a place in Foothill High School's hall of fame, Reed went up against a boxer from San Diego named Nancy Thompson.
The crowd went wild when Reed knocked out Thompson in the second round. Hundreds of men threw handfuls of money onto the canvas — a take of $135 in all, more maybe than anyone had taken in at that time in the stadium's history.
"That's a lot of nickels and dimes and dollars and quarters," recalled her husband of 47 years, Tony Reed.
Rosi, a talented and inspiring woman who seemed able to do anything she set her mind to, died Oct. 21 from complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 71.
Born in Tehachapi on Jan. 5, 1950 and raised in Mojave until her family moved to Bakersfield when she was in high school, Reed excelled in an almost unimaginable variety of endeavors, from newspapering to auto mechanics, poker to stock investing.
Above all she was the kind, generous aunt and sister the rest of her family looked up to, the one who led Bible studies outside of church, who lent a hand to anyone whose pet had run off. She pursued higher education almost despite her circumstances and became the kind of person who always seemed to come back despite long odds.
"Rosi was just very inspirational," her nephew, Christopher Stinnett, said Tuesday. "She was infectious."
At the age of 21 she took a job delivering newspapers for the Rosedale Roadrunner newspaper, owned by Tony Reed. Before long she dropped out of Bakersfield College, married Reed in 1975 and started writing about politics and boxing.
Her stepson, who'd owned a machine auto shop, decided to call it quits and so Rosi stepped in and took over. Before long she could take apart and rebuild an engine — no great surprise for a woman comfortable fixing just about anything.
Her entry to amateur boxing made her something of a pioneer. Before entering the ring she had to take a written test in Los Angeles, and passed it easily. But in an example of the discrimination prevalent in those times, she was required to demonstrate she could wrap hands, which men were never asked to do, but she succeeded and won a compliment from the surprised proctor.
She saw herself more as a trainer than a boxer, though, and was proud to have coached local contender Javier "Harvey" Solomon through an extended undefeated streak.
Her unique genius shone in other aspects as well. A regular at Golden West Casino, she once entered a poker tournament in Las Vegas and bested countless competitors over a three-day period.
In the 1990s she took to the stock market and amassed a fortune in Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Her success allowed the couple to buy a mansion along the Kern River — until the bull market set in and the couple lost much of what they had gained.
Years before she returned to school to get an associate's degree and, right afterward, started working on a law degree, which she earned at California Pacific School of Law in Bakersfield. She was admitted to the State Bar in 1999, and subsequently set up a thriving legal practice in Bakersfield.
Not satisfied with a law degree, she kept studying part-time and earned a bachelor's degree in religion and psychology online at Liberty University. After that she pursued and got a master's in religious education, also from Liberty.
"She just had the willpower," her husband said. "She loved to be educated."
Reed never forgot the rest of her family, which had not enjoyed the same level of prosperity as her. The oldest of three daughters, she would take her nieces and nephews to Disneyland and Magic Mountain, and made a point of bringing Stinnett's mother with her to Hawaii.
Stinnett recalled the Bible lessons she would give, and the spiritual advice that has stuck with him.
"She really loved God and we all looked up to her for that," he said, adding she was also a lover of generations of pets — dogs and cats alike.
Her husband said Rosi avoided getting a COVID-19 vaccination because she had four different types of blood-clotting disorders and believed getting the shot would make her more vulnerable to medical complications.
"If she'd just taken the vaccine she'd be here with us," he said.
Reed is survived by her husband; both her sisters, Anna Stumbaugh and Alberta Stinnett; her four stepchildren, Casey Reed, Jennifer Brock, Danny Reed and Mike Reed; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. A reception will follow at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive.