Rosedale Union School District announced its schools would be suspending in-person learning. Superintendent Sue Lemon told parents in a letter that the district had to make the "difficult decision" because of the strain on staffing.
Freedom Middle School will return to distance learning on Thursday, and the rest of the district will switch on Monday, Dec. 14, according to the letter. Lemon is hopeful that the district can reopen after break on Monday, Jan. 4, but she says a return date will be discussed at the upcoming board meeting.
"We continue to believe that our campuses are safe for students and staff," she wrote. "However, we are currently experiencing a shortage of substitutes for both our teachers and classified staff due to the number of exclusions and staff required to quarantine. This has caused an unfortunate strain on our staffing."
Rosedale Union has been gradually opening up its campuses to all grades. Last week the final grade levels, which include middle school students, returned.