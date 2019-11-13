Rosedale Union School District Superintendent John Mendiburu will be moving onto a new position with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools this January, according to a Facebook post from the district.
Mendiburu has been selected as deputy superintendent for KCSOS, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
During a board meeting Tuesday night, trustees approved and appointed Associate Superintendent Sue Lemon as the new district superintendent, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The post states Mendiburu will continue to focus on "statewide efforts such as the Geographic Lead regional initiative aimed at helping county offices of education implement a model of support for school districts, the Kern Education Pledge and related Kern Integrated Data System (KIDS) data sharing pilot project, and will co-lead the implementation of KCSOS’s Continuous Improvement Process support for local school districts." He will also lead career technical education initiatives in partnership with local education agencies and private industry.
He has been with Rosedale Union School District for 22 years. During that time, he has served as a classroom teacher, principal of Almondale Elementary School, assistant superintendent of business services and superintendent since 2009.
"It is a bittersweet goodbye, but our hearts are full knowing he will continue his leadership with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools," the Facebook post states.
Lemon has been with Rosedale Union School District since 1993 when she was fifth grade teacher at Del Rio Elementary School. Since then she has been vice principal at Almondale Elementary, principal at Rosedale North and Freedom, assistant superintendent and associate superintendent.
"Her dedication and determination in doing whatever it takes for the students and staff of this district is second to none," the post states. "She will continue to move the Rosedale Union School District in the direction that has made us the top-ranked district in the county!"
