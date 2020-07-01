The Rosedale Union School District plans to reopen schools with an in-person instructional model beginning Aug. 13, but will give parents a choice on whether to send their children to school.
According to a survey sent out to district families and completed by nearly 3,000 respondents, 68 percent of families desire the traditional school learning environment, 24 percent wish to consider a blended model and 8 percent wish to consider distance learning. The survey served to give families a voice as the district develops planning considerations for the 2020-2021 school year.
"We believe coming to school every day, participation in school activities, having social interactions with peers, and creating meaningful connections with teachers and staff optimizes student's success, academically and socially-emotionally," wrote Superintendent Sue Lemon in a letter to families. "It is our intention to plan for this type of opening to the greatest extent possible."
The superintendent acknowledged some parents are concerned about sending their children to school in the fall, and "our planning will reflect the need to be flexible and still allow parental choice."
The district is finalizing plans allowing families to select one of three educational models (traditional, blended or distance learning) that meets each student's needs. Not all options will be available at all schools or grade levels, and options are contingent upon enrollment.
For more information on preliminary course offerings for specific grade levels, visit:
- Transitional kindergarten to kindergarten: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ayCo3EqR_r6qTdpqJ-nBP0JjMeuiC96B/view
- First through sixth grades: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18_ZNUjMnXOuUIiYJeEDvqs0Itkjz6Tx4/view
- Seventh and eighth grades: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WslsB6_g268xfuExr0tnnLim2-53sLiD/view
Transportation will be limited due to physical distancing, the district said.
In the next few weeks, the district will have more information about the first few days of school, daily schedules and transportation.
All families are being asked to submit a learning model preference pre-registration form for each child. Pre-registration will be open until July 10.
The form can be completed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf2ZDmxkQLv5jUBZ8vQLEKmtrosHppHz2fuIh9sRPVukThy8Q/viewform
For additional questions, contact the district at 588-6000. A frequently-asked questions page is also available at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Bwt8snPuxRqWxHSAlBN12kfQDc1fJGjip3CM2ti92RI/edit
