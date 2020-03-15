The Rosedale Union School District's Board of Trustees has scheduled a special board meeting for Monday to "discuss plans for potential school closure," according to a letter sent to parents Sunday by Superintendent Sue Lemon.
It went on to say that in the event of a school closure, lunch would be provided to all interested students 18 years or younger at times and places to be determined.
Lemon wrote that many parents have notified the district they will be excusing their students from school and they are seeking independent study.
"We absolutely support parent decisions and packets for learning are being developed now. Please contact your school for that information," she wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.