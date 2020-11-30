For the first time in nearly nine months, middle schools in both Norris School District and Rosedale Union School District welcomed back students, marking a big occasion not just for the schools but for the districts. Within a few days, both will have brought all the students back on campus who would like to return for in-person learning.
Since Kern County entered the red tier in October, both districts have been bringing students onto campuses at the rate of about a grade or two each week. This week both districts were bringing fifth and sixth grade students onto their elementary campuses, and seventh and eighth grade students onto their middle school campuses.
“We’ve been doing it for months; it’s a machine now,” said Russell Sentes, chief administrator of operations for Rosedale Union.
Kelly Miller, superintendent at Norris School District, echoed that sentiment, saying that school sites in the district were prepared for the last cohorts of students.
“They’ve got a very set and very well-orchestrated plan to keep everyone safe,” she said. “It was a smooth process.”
The districts’ approach stands in contrast to other local districts that have paused or rolled back their reopening plans as COVID-19 cases have begun to spike locally, such as Bakersfield City School District, Bakersfield Christian High School and Kernville Union. Sentes said his district worked closely with Kern County Public Health Services, and they were given the green light to continue with their plans.
“We want to make sure we do it right,” Sentes said.
Sara Palmer, who has a seventh grader and fourth grader in Rosedale Union, said she felt like the district has struck a good balance in taking every safety precaution to bring students back.
“I don’t know what else they can do besides lock them in a bubble,” Palmer said. “I think they need this.”
School doesn’t look exactly the same, and not because of the raft of safety measures that have become the new normal: temperature checks, mandatory masks, sanitizing stations at every door, a hard-working custodial staff. Neither district is returning all students to campus every day of the week.
Both districts have opted to split their classes into two cohorts that will be on campus part-time. Rosedale’s middle schoolers have been split into morning and afternoon cohorts with time in between for a classroom sanitizing. Norris’ students are split into groups that will each come two different days of the week. Wednesday remains a distance learning day.
This summer staff worked to make sure students were divided into cohorts so that they could stay with one another all day. Norris Middle School Principal Ryan Carr said the cohorts looked like little schools of fish traveling from class to class together when the bell rang.
“It was just a good energy on campus,” he said of his first day. “It’s just different.”
Early classes at Freedom Middle School felt a little bit like the first day of school. History teacher Patrice Bird was instructing her spread-out class of 15 on the importance of wearing a mask. Life skills teacher Katy Dilley told her students that because of COVID-19, they would be getting their own kitchen areas to themselves, which means their recipes would be doubled. None of her students seemed to mind. Students who didn’t want to return stayed caught up in class virtually through Zoom.
Families in these districts have been particularly vocal about wanting their students back for in-person learning. Rosedale Union School District has some of the highest rates of families who want to return among public schools: 88 percent of students opted to come back, Sentes said.
Some, like Freedom Middle School parent Malia Reeves, said she believes the response to COVID-19 has been overblown. She said she doesn’t feel at all uncomfortable with sending her daughter to school. She said she was much more worried about her daughter’s grades.
“It’s some progress,” she said. “She can see kids her age and see some kids from last year.”
For other parents, like Palmer, it meant some time off from assisting her children in distance learning. Now she has more time to get work done.
“I got the afternoon free,” said Sara Palmer. “I don’t have to teach and work.”
Administrators reported that the students were doing a good job following all the rules they were told about. Everyone came in wearing a mask.
Miller, the superintendent at Norris, said she saw two middle school girls start to go in for a hug and then they caught themselves.
Sentes reported students were on their best behavior. Part of that might be that less than half of the students are on campus at a time. But he thinks students are grateful to be back.