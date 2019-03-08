The awards keep rolling in for Rosedale Middle School.
After being recently announced a 2019 California Distinguished School, the state is also recognizing the school for its physical activity and nutrition programs as part of its Exemplary Program Award, which is given to distinguished schools for their arts, career technical education or physical activity and nutrition programs.
“Instruction outside of core academic subject areas...helps all students prepare for 21st century jobs and sparks creative and healthy minds,” said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. “I congratulate these 22 Exemplary Program Award winners for their outstanding work.”
Distinguished School and Exemplary Program Award recipients will be recognized in April during a ceremony at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.
