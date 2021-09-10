You have permission to edit this article.
Rose River Memorial to hold vigil Sunday to honor lives lost to COVID-19

The Rose River Memorial will host a procession and vigil at 4 p.m. Sunday from A Street and Truxtun Avenue to the Liberty Bell.

Aileen Brooks organized the event because she lost her father, David Shelton, to COVID-19 in February 2021, according to the news release. Valley Baptist Church Pastor Ty Barksdale will speak at the vigil. There will be singers and speeches at 4:30 p.m. near the Liberty Bell plaza.

Exactly 1,485 roses are sewed to a net and mounted onto a sailboat used by the Brooks family. River Rose Memorial, a nationwide organization, will take all the roses from every state and create one large installation at Washington, D.C.

