The traditional highlight of this weekend’s Wasco Rose Festival didn’t disappoint.
Crowds cheered and clapped Saturday morning for the 2023 Wasco Rose Parade, which proceeded under the festival’s “Toy Story” theme.
The event kicked off at Seventh and D streets, continued to Poplar Avenue and ended at Barker Park, where the festival resumed with music and a children's art station and booth with free activities for kids.
Rose Queen contestants waved to onlookers and marching bands made themselves heard blocks away.
Custom cars were a popular sight, their chrome gleaming in the morning light.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse added a traditional touch with horses and traditional western wear.
