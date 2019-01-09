A Rosamond man was struck by a vehicle Monday before succumbing to his injuries and dying at the scene, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reports.
At 6:20 p.m., Joshua Dean Cherry, 31, was hit by a vehicle at southbound Highway 14, north of Rosamond Boulevard, the report said.
He died at the scene.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.