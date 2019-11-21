Rosamond High School classes were canceled Thursday after a swirl of rumors and misinformation circulated this week about a shooting threat at the school and a student suspended for bringing a gun on campus.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon the rumors and threats were unfounded.
High school officials contacted the sheriff's office Monday about a potential shooting threat that was several days old, KCSO said in a news release. Then on Wednesday, KCSO said, rumors began to spread on social media that police were looking for a student who had been suspended for bringing a gun on the school's campus and had also murdered his caregiver. A fake email that appeared to be sent by the high school principal was also circulated Thursday, KCSO said, but no further details about the email were given.
KCSO said there were no firearms brought on campus.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.
