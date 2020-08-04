Diamond Jim's Casino in Rosamond notified local officials last month it had to lay off 20 employees because of emergency restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner PT Gaming LLC said the casino at 118 20th St. has been completely closed, according to correspondence released by Kern County government Tuesday.
One of the people listed as being let go was a senior manager, one was a manager and one was a supervisor.
Eleven other facilities operated in California by PT Gaming were also closed, with layoffs statewide totaling 492.
