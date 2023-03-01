 Skip to main content
Ron Lehr Sr. excelled in the potato business — and citrus, too

He was a lifelong farmer, forever connected to the soil and to the land. But he was also a businessman, because he had a family to support and a legacy to protect.

Ronald Ray Lehr Sr. — Ron to his many friends — died unexpectedly Feb. 2, just one day after he shared a meal at one of his favorite lunch spots in the world, Luigi's Italian Restaurant in Old Town Kern. He was 82.

