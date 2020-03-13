The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, which includes parishes throughout Kern County, announced Friday that all daily and weekend Masses will be suspended as of this Monday, March 16, and continuing through Sunday, March 29.
"Urgent pastoral needs will be responded to according to each parish's Pastor's/Administrator's directives," a diocesan news release said.
All parish operations, activities, ministries and meetings of any kind are also on hold during those same dates. Catholic schools are closed and their activities canceled. Employees of the diocese are to stay home; those who can work remotely will be required to do so, the news release said.
"Masses being celebrated this weekend will allow our clergy an opportunity to speak with their parishioners who chose to attend so that they may be better informed and assured that these protective measures are necessary out of care and concern for all God's people," the announcement said.
Updates can be found at dioceseoffresno.org.
