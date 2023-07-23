Much like in the game of American football, daily traffic along Highway 99 is often a contest of inches.

From the morning rush to the evening gridlock, cars and semi trucks edge out one another for space. Brakes are slammed and wheels are weaved between other cars, debris and intermittent potholes. Lanes open and close by signal of a radar stand and traffic cones, many of which are squashed or strewn against the shoulder, next to shredded tires and trash.