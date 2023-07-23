Much like in the game of American football, daily traffic along Highway 99 is often a contest of inches.
From the morning rush to the evening gridlock, cars and semi trucks edge out one another for space. Brakes are slammed and wheels are weaved between other cars, debris and intermittent potholes. Lanes open and close by signal of a radar stand and traffic cones, many of which are squashed or strewn against the shoulder, next to shredded tires and trash.
Since January, there have been 27 city-issued traffic advisories, most of which involve some construction that can result in closed lanes, shoulders or other obstacles that can create traffic and headaches among those who drive Highway 99 every day.
Apart from being a crucial concrete artery that cuts through the city, Highway 99 is often the first and last impression on those traveling between Northern and Southern California.
“We recognize (Highway 99) is our welcoming mat to millions of people who travel through Bakersfield every year,” Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said. “Bakersfield’s 99 is what they think of the rest of the city.”
Often the butt of jokes made everywhere from convenience stores to city galas, the highway is known locally for its ostensibly never-ending construction projects.
Clegg said that the city has a lot of ideas for the highway, mainly in its look and feel, but cannot act on most. Because the second a car enters onto a ramp, it's on state property. This includes the trees and shrubs that flank either side, which some city officials cannot wait to get rid of.
“I’ve talked to folks who grew up here 40 years ago, when there were trees and shrubs and a lot more greenery,” Clegg said. “But increasingly hot climates, reduced budgets for maintenance — it’s really turned into weeds, garbage, dust and dirt along the highway corridor.”
Clegg instead proposes more “hardscaping,” like concrete, rock and crushed granite, which he said are commonly used in Las Vegas and Phoenix.
“We said, 'California is a dry state. It’s especially dry in Bakersfield,'" Clegg said. “Why do we keep building these highways to the standards of San Diego or the Central Coast when that doesn’t fit our area?”
The California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, maintains about 50,000 miles of road statewide, manages Highway 99, and sets the standards for creating and maintaining green spaces.
“Whenever possible, Caltrans will look into alternatives such as hardscaping to reduce water usage and reduce maintenance costs,” wrote Christian Lukens, a spokesperson for Caltrans District 6, which includes Kern, Madera, Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties.
Clegg acknowledged a public perception in Bakersfield that, because this is not the headquarters of Caltrans District 6, we do not get the same level of care as other regions.
“In my experience, everyone kind of does have to take their turn,” he said. If inequity does exist, Clegg continued, it stems around a lack of investment in beautification of the highway.
According to several Caltrans officials in an email Friday, there have been five major rehabilitation projects completed in the city since 2014, with improvements ranging from work on Union Avenue to improvements near White Lane still underway.
Additionally, the state’s Proposition 1B is funding two projects: Highway 99 from Union Avenue to White Lane, currently in progress, and Highway 99 from White Lane to California Avenue, which is still pending.
“The passage of SB1 provided much-needed funding for the rehabilitation work to move forward,” Luken said. “Along with the Governor’s Clean California Initiative, Caltrans is dedicating more resources for maintenance to Bakersfield than ever before.”
According to Clegg, Caltrans is open to hardscape improvements, so long as the city foots part of the bill. And in the past few years, the city has budgeted for its own projects.
“And be like, hey, look, doesn’t that look really nice?” Clegg joked.
At the Hosking Avenue and Highway 99 interchange, for example, the city offered to pay $2 million for hardscaping.
A bigger example includes Bakersfield’s multi-phase Centennial Corridor project, which connects Highway 58 to Highway 99 and entailed a rearrangement of on-ramps and off-ramps to handle the greater traffic flow exchanging between the two highways. Clegg said the city will relinquish control over the corridor once work is completed.
“It’s hugely expensive,” Clegg said, citing, for example, that one interchange costs $2 million to $3 million just for beautifying the on and off ramps. “The good news is, there’s little maintenance after it’s done, there’s no water after it’s done — it’s got a 10- to 20-year life cycle that won’t require additional maintenance; so there’s savings there.”
The whole corridor that runs along Bakersfield, he estimates, could cost upward of $100 million for hardscaping.
“For the first time, we’re designing and doing some demonstrations,” Clegg said. “But it’s a long stretch.”