The normal, or average high temperature for Bakersfield this time of year is 98 degrees, as measured by the National Weather Service at Meadows Field Airport.
That's why triple-digit temperatures are so common in this part of the Central Valley in the summer.
But August is cutting us a break for the second time this month.
Valley residents may recall that daily high temperatures dropped into the 90s for four days last week, with two of those days dipping into the low 90s.
The mercury didn't drop as low as some forecasters suggested, but it was pretty nice, just the same. Especially when the overnight lows sank into the 60s.
This week, a similar roller coaster effect is rolling around again, with the afternoon highs dipping as low as 88, 89 or 90 on Thursday.
How often do you see high 80s in August?
According to J.P. Kalb, a meteorologist at the NWS Weather Forecast Office in Hanford, a trough of low pressure will be "passing to our north a bit," helping to dislodge the high-pressure ridge that keeps temperatures warm.
Cooler upper-level winds from the Pacific will then bring cooler air into the valley, he said. The added marine influence will carry more moisture as well.
"We may even be affected a bit by moisture coming from (the remnants of) Tropical Storm Eugene," Kalb said, which was centered hundreds of miles off the northern Baja peninsula before it was downgraded, according to the weather service.
Kalb is not expecting showers in valley areas as a result of the additional moisture, but it could help influence the cooling effect.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high in the low 90s. Look for northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night should be partly cloudy, with an overnight low in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Winds will shift, coming from the north at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, according to the NWS.
Thursday will likely be the coolest day of the week, partly sunny, with a high near 89 or 90.
Thursday night should remain partly cloudy, with a low in the upper 60s to 70. Look for west-northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph shifting north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
The expected shift toward a warming trend begins Friday, which is forecast to be sunny, with a high near 91 — still nice for August.
Friday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 70 degrees. A northwest wind may gust as high as 20 mph, according to the weather service.
The return to triple digits gets a push on Saturday, with the afternoon high forecast in the mid-90s. Sunday could reach 100.
"There's a 36% chance of reaching triple digits on Sunday," Kalb said, demonstrating the weather service's recent move toward using statistical probabilities.
Conversely, that means there's a 64% chance that we won't reach 100 at all.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.