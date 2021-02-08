The former owner of Trout's Nightclub in Oildale failed to appear at his scheduled felony arraignment in Tuolumne County Superior Court on Friday.
The Northern California county's acting District Attorney Eric Hovatter confirmed that Allan Thomas Rockwell, 54, did not show up to face his arraignment on a stack of 21 felony charges, including theft from an elder and identity theft.
However, Rockwell could receive the benefit of the doubt from Judge Kevin Seibert, as long as the former honky-tonk barkeep shows up to his next court date.
"Rockwell was a no show, but he had called in to report he was in quarantine," Hovatter said in an email.
"Therefore a bench warrant was 'held' for two weeks. That means if Rockwell shows at his next court date the bench warrant will be recalled."
His next court date is Feb. 19.
Rockwell turned himself in to the Sonora Police Department Jan. 19 on a felony arrest warrant. According to Hovatter, the charges are related to multiple alleged thefts from his elder uncle in the Sonora area.
“We are investigating checks written on his uncle’s account that were going primarily to a charity, or alleged charity, called Pilots of Wishes,” Hovatter told The Californian.
The tax-exempt organization, Hovatter said, is believed to be connected to Rockwell, who has not responded to voicemails and a text messages left on his cellphone.
The DA’s office believes Rockwell obtained his uncle’s personal identity, allowing for multiple ATM withdrawals, fund transfers and purchases occurring between summer 2019 and April 2020.
Prior to this period, Hovatter said, the uncle became ill and was hospitalized.
The uncle signed over durable power of attorney, giving Rockwell permission to handle his affairs.
"It was all based on an agreement determining what Mr. Rockwell could or could not do," Hovatter said.
After his hospital stay, the uncle began living in the home Rockwell occupied.
However, power of attorney does not give the holder the power to use funds any way he or she chooses.
These funds "must be used for their benefit," the DA said of the account holder. "We are alleging that Mr. Rockwell used this money for purposes his uncle did not give him permission to use it for."
Rockwell left Bakersfield in 2017 under mysterious circumstances. The bar’s well-known vintage neon sign disappeared with him, and interest in its recovery as an icon of Oildale history remains high.
Kern County Museum Executive Director Mike McCoy has made it clear the museum would like to display the Trout's sign in its Neon Plaza should it ever be located and returned.
Hovatter confirmed in an email Monday that Judge Seibert raised Rockwell’s bail from $20,000 to $40,000 following the no-show. But he cautioned one shouldn't read too much into it.
"When someone fails to appear, judges forfeit the bail and double it," Hovatter said. "In this case it is a bit academic because the warrant will be held until the next court date and the previous bail amount will be reset."