The Rocket Shop Cafe on 2000 S. Union Ave. has closed due to "severe vermin infestation," according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
The report said the cafe failed to voluntarily close after a serious vermin invasion was noticed.
The cafe was also cited for "multi-generational cockroaches" found on food contact surfaces like the bar area and refrigerator, the report said.
(1) comment
Vermin infestation? That's no way to talk about my fellow retired BNSF railroad people, who meet there each month.
Like that place.
Reggie Kenner
Manhattan Beach
