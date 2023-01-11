 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochelle Ladd, welcoming face of renowned Noriega Hotel, dies at 70

Rochelle Ladd

Rochelle Ladd

 Photo courtesy of Yelp!

Rochelle Ladd was many things to her family and community, but her kids’ friends knew her house to be somewhere they could go if things went sideways at home.

In addition to her welcoming downtown home, the Noriega Hotel, which she owned with her sister, Linda Elizalde-McCoy, hosted thousands of diners over the years.

Coronavirus Cases