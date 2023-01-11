Rochelle Ladd, welcoming face of renowned Noriega Hotel, dies at 70

Rochelle Ladd was many things to her family and community, but her kids’ friends knew her house to be somewhere they could go if things went sideways at home.
In addition to her welcoming downtown home, the Noriega Hotel, which she owned with her sister, Linda Elizalde-McCoy, hosted thousands of diners over the years.
Ladd died earlier this week from a longstanding heart condition. She was 70. Ladd is survived by her husband Mike, children Aramee, Brianna and Logan and four grandchildren.
The Noriega Hotel, which Ladd’s grandparents, Jean and Grace Elizalde, bought in 1931, was one of Bakersfield’s most beloved institutions.
Talk about history. Talk about a legacy. It’s hard to talk about Bakersfield, Basque food, communal dining, pickled tongue and sheepherders without mentioning the Noriega Hotel.
When the sisters decided to close the restaurant on Sumner Street in May of 2020, it was as if there was a collective gasp from the community. Noriega closed? Where are we going to take out of town guests on Friday night to give them some local flavor? Where are we going to go?
Noriega’s was a cultural touchstone, and along with the other Basque restaurants in town, was as much a part of the character of the town as the Bakersfield Sound, the Dust Bowl migration and cruising Chester.
The Noriega Hotel (built in 1893 by Faustino Noriega, an immigrant and sheepherder from Santander, Spain and Basque immigrant Fernando Etchevarry) was a boarding house and restaurant in east Bakersfield that also served as a post office, employment center, restaurant and a place in which to visit and play cards.
Basque immigrants, who had gone through Ellis Island, arrived at the Southern Pacific Station with a label that said, “Noriega Hotel, Bakersfield California.”
In 1931, the Elizaldes bought the hotel and introduced the family style of eating at tables so long you could barely see the end of them. You met people you knew, you met people you didn’t know, often from places like Santa Barbara, San Francisco and beyond. No matter where people were from, the mood seemed celebratory. It was the best kind of dinner party with livelier conversation.
Everybody ate with everybody and everybody ate a lot. Fare was simple but extensive. A Noriega Hotel dinner might include salad, cottage cheese, sliced tomatoes, french fries, beans, green peas, salsa, cabbage soup, clam chowder (on Friday), spaghetti, French bread, fried chicken, roast lamb and oxtail stew. It was often the first place many people ate pickled tongue and discovered they liked it.
If you went away hungry, it wasn’t due to the food, which kept on coming on large plates delivered by longtime servers like Bernadette Etcheverry Irigoyen, who also cooked and anchored the kitchen.
The hotel served three meals a day (important for the shepherding boarders) — 7 a.m. for breakfast, noon for lunch and 7 p.m. for dinner. The front of the restaurant had a “no frills” bar where a Moscow mule or picon punch were almost mandatory before dinner. Meals were served in the dining room in the back.
Ladd stood at the door in front of the 7 p.m. dinner service checking the names on her list and giving everyone a warm welcome. She was friendly but business-like and could work a large crowd with ease.
“Noriega’s was my go-to spot for out of town guests,” said Bart Hill. “I told them they were going to sit with people they didn’t know in a place that hadn’t been fixed up and they wouldn’t see a bill until after dinner when they settled up with Rochelle or Linda.
“The food was secondary. The experience was the most important part. I felt like I was stepping into a restaurant in the Basque country. It transported me.”
Ladd, Hill recalled, was an expression of the Basque culture — nice, caring, consistent and hardworking.
“I loved that moment when we’d be standing around the bar around 7, getting loud and having a picon punch and Rochelle would walk over and say, ‘It’s time for dinner.’”
She would throw open the doors to the dining room and it was as if the curtain had risen on a Broadway play.
In 2011, the restaurant jumped on the national stage by receiving the James Beard American Classic Award, "given to restaurants with timeless appeal, beloved for quality food that reflects the character of their community."
California Gold’s Huell Howser loved the place, as did Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold. There were articles about the hotel in the New York Times and Smithsonian magazine.
Ladd and her sister decided to close the restaurant in May of 2020 and sold both the name and fixtures to Bill Osathanugrah, the owner of KK's Cafe and Happy Wings. COVID was a factor, as were rising costs, but the restaurant was hard work and it was time to come home for good.
“Over the years she and her patient husband Mike sheltered and fed a lot of people who didn't have anywhere else to go,” said Herbie Benham. “She was a wonderful cook and every night like clockwork she would put out the most homey and comforting food. They welcomed all of their kids' friends, many of whom were skateboarders, punk rockers, or various other characters of ill repute.”
That was Rochelle Ladd. Restaurant or home — everybody was welcome. No matter who they were and how far they had come.
A viewing has been scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Basham Funeral Care. An additional viewing opportunity has been set for 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, to be followed by a rosary at 1:30 p.m. and services at 2 p.m.