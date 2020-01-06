The Regional Occupational Center is looking for community volunteers for the SkillsUSA California Region 2 Conference on Feb. 22 on its campus located at 501 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.
SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization that prepares middle school, high school and college students for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Nearly 2,000 students from across Central California will attend the conference, showcasing their skills in over 100 different contests.
The ROC will need more than 200 community-minded professionals to serve as judges and event volunteers, according to a news release. Volunteers will be guided through the judging process.
An online volunteer forum can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1bhIDAckFR5_u1aj3ck8NBCvXgA8xS2ChWIJ-9o3pmSA/viewform?edit_requested=true to sign up and choose which of the more than 100 different contests someone would like to judge. A company can also be signed up to have a booth at the event for career and educational awareness.
For more information, please contact Erin Hodson at (661) 396-4430 or email Erin_Hodson@kernhigh.org.
