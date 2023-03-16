 Skip to main content
Robot to transform landscape of surgery in Kern

Long spindly tubes capped with metal pincers nimbly moved across skin-like material, deftly tying a suture.

Adventist Health Dr. John C. Lin hunched over a $2 million machine Thursday, peering into eyepieces to control the robot a foot away above an operating table at the downtown hospital.

