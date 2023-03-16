Robot to transform landscape of surgery in Kern

Long spindly tubes capped with metal pincers nimbly moved across skin-like material, deftly tying a suture.
Adventist Health Dr. John C. Lin hunched over a $2 million machine Thursday, peering into eyepieces to control the robot a foot away above an operating table at the downtown hospital.
“This has completely transformed the landscape of surgery, and in particular thoracic surgery,” Lin said.
This technology, called Da Vinici XI from company Intuitive Surgical, will be used Friday to conduct Kern County’s first lung surgery via a robot, according to Adventist Health spokeswoman Megan Simpson.
Cardiothoracic surgeon Lin explained doctors once performed surgery in the chest by making a big incision between ribs to access internal organs. Incorporating cameras, another development, magnified images up to five times.
But Da Vinci XI allows at least 20 times magnification. Human bodies have limitations, too — hands can only bend at a 90-degree angle. But this robot can bend farther and move in a way that’s impossible for people, Lin said.
Moving ribs and large incisions can lead to longer healing times — but this robot allows incisions to be mere centimeters, Lin added. That leads to shorter healing times, he said.
A single person operates two arms at once and a camera when using Da Vinci. Lin also noted that this robot doesn’t have tactile feeling at its ends, the way a human finger might — that technology may not develop for another few years.
“The life of a surgeon is repetition,” Lin said. “That’s how you get good.”
He estimates the robot takes the place of two people.
A reporter had a chance to experience this technology. The robot’s eyepiece allows it to feel as if you’re inside a person's body and can see every detail. By using the middle and thumb fingers, a reporter controlled two of the robot’s arms and a button controlled by foot zoomed the camera in and out.
Lin practiced on Da Vinci XI at Intuitive Surgeries offices by first learning simple tasks. He said he advanced to more complex practices until the robot felt like an extension of his own body.
He estimates 60 percent to 70 percent of his patients could be operated on using Da Vinci XI.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in America. There are many varieties of medicine and methods to treat breast and colon cancers, but that’s not the case for cancer attacking the lungs, Lin said.
Lung problems are big for people living in the Central Valley. The region has poor air quality and is underserved when it comes to medical resources, Lin said.
Lin’s used Da Vinci XI on patients for other surgeries, but not for a lung operation, said Simpson. Adventist Health also has other robots for general surgeries, she added.
“I'm constantly still learning,” Lin said of the new technology.