GRIMMWAY’S STORY

1960s: The Grimm brothers open a roadside produce stand in Anaheim, where they sell corn to the local community.

1969: Rod and Bob Grimm incorporate their partnership and begin doing business as Grimmway Farms.

1981: The Grimm brothers move to Kern County, expanding their operation to take advantage of the region’s ideal growing conditions.

1990: The "baby carrot" becomes a viable consumer item.

1991: Grimmway acquires Belridge Packing Co., a carrot and citrus company.

1995: Grimmway acquiries Mike Yurosek & Sons and takes over the Bunny-Luv baby carrot brand, lifting the company into the No. 1 position worldwide.

1998: Rod Grimm dies at age 51.

2000: Grimmway acquires King Pak Potato Co. to supplement its rotational crop program.

2001: Grimmway acquires Cal-Organic Farms, a pioneering organic produce company.

2006: Bob Grimm dies at 54.

2013: Grimmway opens a processing facility in Washington to expand carrot operations in the Pacific Northwest.

2018: Grimmway opens a processing facility in Georgia.

2019: Grimmway, producing more than 135 seasonal and year-round products distributed worldwide, celebrates 50 years.