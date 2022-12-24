 Skip to main content
ROBERT PRICE: Visiting the long-lost town of my birth was the best Christmas gift I could have given myself

Everybody goes home at Christmastime, in one way or another, whether they want to or not.

We might visit family, however strictly or loosely we define that term. We might stay home and surrender a bedroom to visiting siblings or in-laws. We might choose to lay low, maybe with people close to us, maybe simply with Netflix and a dog. But everyone, in a sense, goes home at Christmastime because our minds take us there.

Robert Price is an Emmy-winning reporter-commentator for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays; the views expressed are his own. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz.

