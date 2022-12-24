ROBERT PRICE: Visiting the long-lost town of my birth was the best Christmas gift I could have given myself

Everybody goes home at Christmastime, in one way or another, whether they want to or not.
We might visit family, however strictly or loosely we define that term. We might stay home and surrender a bedroom to visiting siblings or in-laws. We might choose to lay low, maybe with people close to us, maybe simply with Netflix and a dog. But everyone, in a sense, goes home at Christmastime because our minds take us there.
“Home” can be a complicated concept, though. If you live in the same city in which you were born and raised, it’s pretty straightforward. Me, I lived in nine places before the age of 14, and the memories all sort of run together. I have vague Christmas-season recollections of each one, I think, save one: the first one.
This year, I fixed that. Or at least tried to compensate.
I was born in a Midwestern town six decades ago, lived there for the first 19 or 20 months of my life, left in the backseat of a Rambler station wagon and never returned. I’m reminded of that fact every time I fill out any sort of form or application that requires me to give my birthplace.
Finally, this month, I gave myself a Christmas present and cold-called the city of Ames, Iowa. Emphasis on cold.
I recruited my 27-year-old son Ben for the trip. We flew to Chicago, took in a comedy show, purchased gloves and wool knit caps, visited an avant-garde museum and a more traditional one, walked all over the city and ate deep-dish pizza. Then we rented a car and drove 350 miles west.
As long as we were going to visit the birthplace of an important Iowan (me), I figured we might visit other landmark birthplaces along the way and confirm my long-held belief that Iowa is the cradle of American culture.
Our first stop was Davenport, Iowa, on the west bank of the Mississippi River. Just north of town is the 1846 birthplace of Buffalo Bill Cody, the frontiersman and showman who, perhaps more than anyone, is responsible for creating the mythology of the Old West. The site of his birthplace is not much to look at, though — just a rock at a rural crossroads. It was not an auspicious way to begin what I assumed would be a life-affirming journey.
Our next stop was West Branch, Iowa, birthplace of Herbert Hoover, our 31st president, who came into the world in 1874. The Hoovers’ tiny home is still standing, as are many of the buildings along the quarter-mile-long street on which it’s situated, including a blacksmith’s shop, the town livery and the Hoover family outhouse, upon whose throne young Herbert undoubtedly passed time contemplating his place in the world.
Our next stop was Riverside, Iowa, birthplace of Capt. James T. Kirk of the Starship Enterprise. Well, the future birthplace: March 22, 2233. (The exact date is in some dispute.) We know this thanks to the 1986 film “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home,” in which a resident of present-day Earth says to William Shatner’s time-traveling Kirk:
“Don't tell me — you're from outer space.”
“No,” Kirk answers. “I'm from Iowa. I only work in outer space.”
After the film came out, the Riverside Town Council voted unanimously to declare Riverside to be that Iowa town. Our next stop was Winterset, Iowa, birthplace of Marion Morrison, better known as John Wayne. The future Duke was born in 1907. The larger-than-life-statue out in front was impressive, but the John Wayne Museum’s admission charge was $20 a pop. It was getting late, so we passed.
Then it was on to Corning, Iowa, where “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson was born in 1925. His family moved to Nebraska when he was 8, but that doesn’t seem to have troubled the people of Corning one bit.
That evening, Ben and I reached the cold but surprisingly energetic state capital of Des Moines. We had dinner, endured an interrogation by the server, then took a right turn onto U.S. 35 and drove 30 miles north to my long-lost hometown.
Ames is the home of Iowa State University of Science and Technology and the Ames Laboratory, one of the U.S. Department of Energy’s 10 science research labs. It’s a college town, with a handsome brick campus, a Division I sports program and an impressive frat house row.
The next morning, a chilly, gray Sunday, I took a self-guided walking tour of the town, festooned with Christmas lights and giant holiday ornaments, to see what I could learn.
I walked into Jenny Pollard’s downtown boutique on Main Street, Life Distilled, which specializes in essential oils, and asked her about Ames.
“It’s really just a quaint, charming city of about 65,000 people but half of them are under the age of 25,” she said. “And they leave in the summer. That’s kind of our golden time.”
I found Anna Herriott, a Cincinnati native who’s a grad student in the Iowa State veterinary school, studying with two friends in the Ames Public Library. Ignoring the librarian who was eyeing me warily — with good reason, I suppose — I asked Anna how she likes Ames.
“The people here, they’re just — they’re so nice,” she said. “They’re welcoming and it’s friendly, it’s safe. It’s got that good Midwest vibe.”
I peeked inside Dog-Eared Books, which was doing a brisk business for a Sunday, or so it seemed to me. I asked Amy Zmolek, the bookstore manager, what she thought of the place and she fairly gushed. Culture, diversity, entertainment, health care, low crime, general friendliness — it was all here, she said.
“Ames is literally the best place in the entire world,” she said without a hint of sarcasm. “It has the best of literally everything.”
Seriously? Does anyone have anything negative to say about this place? It's cold in December; I’ll throw that out there.
It wasn’t academia or diversity or the chance to watch the Iowa State Cyclones on crisp autumn Saturdays that brought the Rev. R. Eugene Price to Ames with his young wife, Carol, more than half a century ago. It was the promise of pastoring his first church. They lived about two blocks away, in a small house owned by the church at 1208 Wilson Ave., when I arrived on the scene.
It was a spartan existence. No washing machine for the preacher’s wife — no other woman in the church had one, so she surely wasn’t going to get one. The next-door neighbor lady was nice, but she was enough of a busybody to gently criticize my 22-year-old mother for not grouping like items on the clothesline: diaper, dishcloth, diaper, shirt, diaper, house dress. No, no, no, dear.
In the end, my dad’s salary — $40 a week — wasn’t cutting it. We moved to California, where my sister Susan was born, and Dad eventually joined the Navy so he could feed his family.
I knocked on the door of 1208 Wilson Ave. a couple of times that day but found no one home. That evening, on my third and final attempt, roofing contractor Scott Nelson answered the door and invited me inside. He and wife Nancy, empty nesters, bought the 102-year-old house three years ago, they said. By way of a large color photograph hanging near the dining room table, they introduced me to their three grown children and one daughter-in-law, all posing in denim next to a placid, rocky creek. They showed me around and were as nice as they could be.
There was more to see in Ames, much more, but 36 hours would have to do. The next morning, a Monday, it was time to get back to Chicago.
Iowa has always been an asterisk in my life — a very significant one — and not just because it’s one of the security questions the bank people ask me. It’s a piece of me. And now we’ve been formally introduced.
Could Ames have played a role in the development of my character? Having seen the town, met some of the people, I like to think so.
I do know this: Visiting the town of my birth was the best Christmas present I could have given myself.