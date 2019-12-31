An old high school buddy of mine recently shared his two New Year's resolutions: Run 1,000 miles this year and stop following politics. The latter, he says, will be the more difficult of the two.
I imagine he is right about that, and not just because, last I checked, he was more than capable of averaging three miles a day for 12 months.
No, the politics thing will definitely be harder.
We're polarized, which means we're passionate, which means we're not giving an inch to those crazies on the other side — but good Lord, this partisan combat has become exhausting. Fatigue has set in.
Just 32 percent of Americans say they're following national politics "very closely," according to Gallup, down from 35 percent last year and 39 percent in 2016. Interest tends to peak in election years, so some of that is to be expected, but the percentage of keen observers has been this low only twice since 2005. It's even lower now than at that underwhelming moment of realization among voters three years ago that Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump would be their only two viable choices.
It has been hard to turn away from the blistering rhetoric. We want to slow down to view the twisted metal. But a person can only take so much.
Even now, with an impeached president twisting angrily in the wind while Democrats try to compel Senate leaders to hold a trial in the sense most of us understand the concept of a trial — hear witnesses, consider evidence, deliberate thoughtfully, vote responsibly — we can feel the fatigue rising.
The exhaustion is not just an issue on readers' side of the printed page. Newspaper columnists feel it too.
“There’s no relief from the exhaustion of our national crackup,” New York Times columnist Tim Egan wrote Dec. 6. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin informed us Nov. 18 that Democrats are "suffering from exhaustion.” And it's not just Dems: "Don’t look now, but Trump fatigue might be finally hitting him where it counts: with Republicans," the Daily Beast's Matt Lewis declared Oct. 23. New York Times columnist Frank Bruni observed Aug. 27 that "Americans of all persuasions recognize melodrama when it keeps smacking them in the head."
Yes, journalists are tired too, which is a bit ironic because the media is largely at fault. Our primary broadcast news sources have long since shed all semblance of neutrality. Fox is unabashedly pro-Trump and MSNBC and CNN, whose combined ratings roughly equal that of Fox, are unabashedly anti. Radio, with few exceptions, is toxic. And of course newspapers are enemies of the people, unless they're telling you what you want to hear.
Where do we turn? Little wonder fatigue is rampant.
Here's my recommendation: fight it. Make it your New Year's resolution. Refuse to be, as Obama critics enjoyed calling his supporters, one of those low information voters. Be a low propaganda voter. Turn off the cable news and subscribe to a digital newspaper. Go ahead and feed your confirmation bias: read the conservative Wall Street Journal or the not-conservative Washington Post, depending on your allegiance. Sample both if you're ambitious.
Then watch a Jimmy Stewart movie, since you've got a perfectly good television attached to your living room wall.
Or better yet, run three miles.
Go back to using Facebook for its original, intended purpose: vacation photos, sports rants and ever-popular restaurant check-ins.
It's probably been a decade since I last made a New Year's Resolution but I have a few this year: Learn to use a vacuum cleaner, try to remember how to do a sit-up and try to remain a low-propaganda voter.
That means, in all three cases, push away rising, debilitating fatigue and remember the maxim that a younger, feistier me understood well: exercise energizes. And that applies to both mind and body.
