Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.