When the Kern County Fair’s board of directors meets Monday to discuss the possibility of cancellation, following the lead of more than a dozen California fairs, there’ll be more at stake than unrequited corn dog cravings.
The board's challenge will be nothing less than a boiled-down version of our present global dilemma: We must get our lives back, but we must also rid ourselves of this scourge. Those two objectives — regaining normalcy and halting the COVID-19 virus — are not compatible. At least not yet.
But will they be mutually achievable in late September, when the goats are ready to show and summer gives way to fall? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can’t answer that, so fair CEO Mike Olcott shouldn’t feel bad for feeling flummoxed about it either.
Nor should Adam Silver, commissioner of the National Basketball Association, who on March 11 affirmed the severity of the situation with a high elbow to our collective chin: He suspended play indefinitely. No more games. No world leader or Nobel epidemiologist could have brought home the urgency so clearly.
This was serious.
There's a parallel here, believe it or not: County fairs and professional sports are entertainment and they are big business. But they are more than even that. They are evidence that, as surely as the Cleveland Browns will torture their fans and some kid will upchuck his funnel cake on the Tilt-a-Whirl, real life has colors and smells and options.
And the little freedoms are as reassuring as the big ones: Girl Scout cookies. Movie popcorn, consumed on premises. A glass of cabernet at Uricchio's Trattoria. Grotesquely huge cinnamon rolls.
And now, after a month of quarantine — early-release prisoners, you may now snicker — we’ve had it. We want it all back. We want to see kids in garish, grass-stained soccer uniforms at Dewar’s soda fountain. We want to see Pastor Phil Neighbors in the pulpit. We want to dance Saturday night till 1 at the Bellvedere, although possibly not the same weekend we see Pastor Phil.
We also want our jobs back. We want our employees back. We want our stock portfolios back.
We want to reopen. We must reopen. We’ve been hurtled backward, past 2007 and heading straight for 1929. We need to apply the brakes, and quickly.
But, see, there’s this virus floating around, and it afflicts with remarkable ferocity, occasionally introduced, I suspect, by asymptomatic carriers still demanding to know what makes this so different from the flu.
Do we reopen and risk a resurgence of the killer coronavirus, or starve the bug first and rebuild from an even more desolate place?
Cheapskate-schtick comedian Jack Benny, as my friend Randy Poe recently pointed out, responded to a similar quandary thusly: “Your money or your life!,” the armed mugger demanded. Responded Benny, after a long pause: “I’m thinking it over!”
As obscene as that choice might seem, however, it is a choice we must at some point make.
The Kern County Fair’s board of directors gets to be one of the first to try. Skip it this year (Sept. 23-Oct. 4), as the county fairs in San Diego, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Calaveras, among others, are doing? Go ahead with it, as they’re doing right around the same time as Kern (as of now) in Merced, Stanislaus, Mendocino, Santa Cruz, San Benito and elsewhere? And if so, how? If they skip a year, do they risk losing customers forever, or will the cancellation just make them hungrier to return in 2021?
Bakersfield High School football coach Michael Stewart, who played for the Los Angeles Rams and others, wonders the same thing about the National Football League — which for now is preparing to play another season starting in September.
“You can’t give them a reason to find something else to do,” he told me last week.
Kern County Fair board chairwoman Blodgie Rodriguez doesn't expect the decision to be an easy one Monday night.
“The mission, not only of our staff but our board and our supporters, is to make it the best fair and the best experience," she said. "Because we're very cognizant of the fact that this, for many families, is their (one annual) vacation."
And not just their one vacation but also their annual reminder that everything is going to be fine. The county fair is here again; all is right with the world. That’s not as important as staying clear of a killer virus, but some days it feels pretty close.
(14) comments
Cancelling or postponing the fair for ONE YEAR will not hurt. It will teach the younger generation that the older generation can think beyond it's proverbial noses! We all must learn to sacrifice for the greater good of the masses. The future should come before the present day longings to keep up traditions and appearances.
I’m pretty sure by then will be in our second wave of this virus this would be a very stupid act on behalf of Kern County to bring groups together such as this in this time but above all is money and always there’s casualties of war we understand don’t we current Kern county
Well I’m sure this is just another one of Kern County’s attempts to Feel out the crowd,You would have to be a blooming full to attend a filthy rotten dirty carnival such as the Kern County fair that equipment will come to you and sanitized and bring the very germs from whatever county came from right on into your backyard good luck you all make sure you read the back of your ticket for the disclaimer probably going to literally say not responsible for COVID-19
Aside from the location, the fair hasn't changed much in my lifetime. But this year, my Grandson and Great Niece are showing their Pygmy Goats. I am so on fire to see this, as I'm sure other parents and grandparents are. It's the first time I've actually looked forward to the fair in decades. Please let it happen!
Oh darn, I'll really miss an unimaginative Fair run by people that think Fair money is their personal slush fund. What will we do? Grandma can suck it up, I want to spend 10 bucks to park, 10 bucks to get in, and 7 bucks for a corn dog. Mmmmm. Then I can go watch a 3rd rate band I didn't even like in the seventies much less in their decrepit stages.
Just like that, the board is off the hook for the malfeasance.
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-disease-2019-vs-the-flu
Save for how COVID appears to more severely afflict those identified as particularly vulnerable, how DOES it differ from seasonal flu?
.02% of people die from the flu. 5% of people die from Covid19.
There's so much about the lasting effects we don't know yet. It hasn't been around long enogh. If you are Male, over 60, with high blood pressure, you are in trouble. Blacks and Hispanics are hit hard.
It's the mortality rate for seniors too. Wiping out nursing homes. We've had almost 40,000 deaths in 6 weeks.
No vaccine to lessen the severity. No treatment for it.
Thank you, Dweeb, but how are we certain the mortality rate is 5% when we are in the midst of the pandemic? Because so many cases are unreported and testing is only given to those with symptoms, it seems as if the mortality rate can only be applied to known cases, which consists of a very small percentage of the population, correct? I recall there being no vaccine for AIDS in the beginning - no treatment to speak of at all - and to get AIDS was a death sentence for most to be sure. That was a very scary time with lots of unknowns and uncertainty coupled with hate and bigotry, too. People remained frightened even after specific behaviors were identified that increased risk of exposure, but we never entertained the notion of a lockdown. I recall so-called "bathhouses" being shut down, but that seemed specifically directed at a specific high-risk population. With COVID, we also have a specific high-risk population. Why do you suppose lockdown orders apply to everyone rather than just the more vulnerable, high-risk individuals? Do you think a more targeted approach with specific orders designed to protect those high-risk folks first would have been more practical, rather than the more broad, one-size-fits-all approach local and state officials across the nation have embraced?
C'mon IV, you're assuming rational thought here. Dweeb doesn't carry that gene.
However, if you came up with a scenario about "The Guv" NOT issuing a SIP order for California, he would've likely agreed with it. His "Guv" is the most brilliant leader since Churchill (in his own mind)...
Independent Voter :.
Why are you comparing infection of AIDS with Covid ? Nobody walked out in public caught AIDS.
Read my post again, Lily. I'm not comparing the infections, I'm comparing and contrasting public reaction and government response.
Independent Voter :. You failed to acknowledge the difference. Covid 19 is not an exclusively sexually transmitted disease. Covid is not limited . It lives by traveling through any means possible. So amount of caution is needed.
I'm assuming the fairground managers will rule on the prudent side considering their recent indiscretions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.