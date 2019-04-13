Do you know something?

If you think you might have useful information about the November 1980 shooting death of Petrina Moore -- or any unsolved local murder -- call the Kern County Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040, visit www.kernsecretwitness.com or use the anonymous online tip form.

