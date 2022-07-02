ROBERT PRICE: Cue up the band: Vikings are (almost) DC-bound

There hasn’t been a lot of unum evolving from our pluribus of late, what with the Jan. 6 committee hearings daring us to believe our eyes and ears; Supreme Court decisions that, no matter where you sit, only deepen the conflicting blues and reds of our national map; and a faraway military investment that has exacerbated domestic economic challenges.
And here it is, the July Fourth weekend, when we’re supposed to be celebrating the courage of the patriots who risked their reputations, fortunes and lives to publicly reject autocracy. Instead, things feel as divided as ever.
This seems like a good time to step back for a moment and cheer on something good, wholesome and American.
My nomination: The West High School Viking Regiment marching band, which has been invited to participate in the 2023 National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., for what will be the nation’s 247th birthday.
The Viking Regiment Boosters have a big goal: Raise $85,000 over the next several months, which should be enough to send 54 student-musicians and perhaps six chaperones to the nation's capital. ($100,000 would be even better because it would fund the entire year’s extracurricular budget.)
The fundraising effort is underway this weekend in the parking lot of FoodMaxx, 4470 Ming Ave., a mile east of the West High campus. Band parents are selling fireworks (and raffle tickets for fireworks), the kids are washing cars, and a food truck vendor is kicking back a share of weekend profits. One or more of those things will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Monday at the northwest corner of Ming and Stine Road.
If they could bottle and sell the enthusiasm of third-year band teacher Erin Wander, 29, they’d be making seat assignments for the plane right now, but unfortunately they’ll have to work a little harder for it.
Or, rather, fortunately. In addition to the satisfaction of earning their own way to Washington, D.C., the kids are having fun, as should be evident from the smiles behind the placards they’re waving at drivers from the four corners of the intersection.
“I’m excited, which makes the kids excited,” said Wander, a native of Spotsylvania, Va., who took the West job three years ago and says the New Stine Road campus is exactly where she was meant to be. “They may not know why they’re excited. They just know it’s hard to not to be when I’m excited.”
The enthusiasm extends to the boosters themselves. Mike and Christine Richards will need plenty of it, because they’re still putting the first two of their Viking Regiment members through the program; four more Richards kids will theoretically be marching in the footsteps of their older siblings.
“They love it; it’s a family,” said Christine. “It’s fun for them, fun for us.”
Mike has his sales pitch down pat. Sure, the Viking Regiment booth has fireworks packages for every taste and every budget starting well below $100, but why not entertain the whole neighborhood with this 4-foot-tall, 40-pound crowd-pleasing assortment of consumer explosives for just $799.95? It’s for a great cause! Cue the sad-eyed saxophone section, dying for a chance to march past the White House one year from now.
Wander, who proudly reports she was the first female drum major in the history of her alma mater, Christopher Newport University, in Newport News, Va., admits the D.C. trip will be a nice homecoming. Spotsylvania — the site of several key Civil War battles — is just 60 miles south of the U.S. capital. She has no family in Bakersfield, which makes her band family all the more important.
She hopes the fundraising experience, from inception to sales pitch to actual marching-band performance, makes them proud and leaves a lasting impression.
“It’s an honor to be asked and an honor to be able to perform,” she said. “It’s something they’ll all remember.”
Out of town or otherwise occupied this Fourth of July weekend? Wander says the Viking Regiment — from the entire 50-something-piece band right on down to a nice, tasteful quartet — is available for your private party or community event. Nothing says happy birthday like a little John Philip Sousa.
The West High School Viking Regiment Booster Club, a nonprofit organization, will accept donations by check or via PayPal at paypal.me/whsvikingregiment.