CLOSE, BUT NO THANK YOU

Last spring, the Kern High School District invited people to suggest names for its new high school, to open in August 2022 at Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road. Some 986 names were received. A few of the most noteworthy:

Barack Obama High

Christian Bohna High

Chuck Norris High

Cornucopia High

Dee Slade High

Deliverance High

Dolores Huerta High

Don Carter High

Donald J. Trump High

Dust Bowl High

Earl Warren High

George H.W. Bush High

Golden Valley High

Guy Fieri High

Harvey Hall High

Hogwarts High

Jerry Brown High

John Steinbeck High

Making it Happen High

Merle Haggard High

Mettler High

Migrant Memorial High

Nipsey Hussle High

Not Lamont High

Panama Valley High

Republican High School

Schooly McSchoolFace High

Tejon High

Thurgood Marshall High

Tyree Toliver High

Wendy Wayne High

William "Bill" Thomas High

Yokuts High

Zombie High

The KHSD board of trustees will choose a name for the new school on Oct. 7, selecting from this list of eight finalists or another of its choosing: