Another ranking of U.S. metros is out, and Bakersfield has assumed its usual spot — at the bottom. We're so accustomed to occupying the lowest rung in studies of health, education, prosperity and economic mobility, it's almost disappointing, in a resigned, jaded kind of way, when we're not. Almost.
The latest is Brandeis University's Child Opportunity Index 2.0, which looks at how neighborhood conditions affect the health and development of children across the United States.
The study by the Boston-area university listed "neighborhoods by level of child opportunity from very low to very high in the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas," factoring 29 conditions "that matter for children" including proximity to and enrollment in early care and education centers, high school graduation rates, high-skill employment, health insurance coverage, housing vacancy rates and poverty levels.
On a scale of 0 to 100, Madison, Wis., the prosperous and well-educated home of the University of Wisconsin, earned a score of 83, tops in the nation. Bakersfield, where 51 percent of children were deemed to be living in "very low-opportunity neighborhoods," scored a 20. Last.
Fresno, a frequent companion in these matters, was next to last with 21, and demographically similar Stockton, which had a 27, was fourth from the bottom. Incoming City Manager Christian Clegg, previously Stockton's deputy city manager, will have to acclimate himself to many of Bakersfield's specific challenges, but the welfare of local children won't really be one of them. In both cases, he can despair.
Blacks and Hispanics typically fare poorer in these studies than whites and Asians, and that was the case across the board this time as well, but Bakersfield stood out in one regard: It offers the least opportunity of any U.S. metro to its white children, according to the Brandeis study. Whereas San Jose offered a 92 out of 100 opportunity-score for white children, Bakersfield scored a 38, lowest among the 100. Brandeis University's data map points to Oildale, a poverty-wracked, predominantly white community on Bakersfield's northern border, as a significant factor in that regard.
In most national studies, the Bakersfield Metropolitan Statistical Area is, for purposes of population analysis, the entirety of Kern County, a rather vast expanse, so communities some distance from the county seat skew the data. The isolated desert community of California City, closer to Barstow than Bakersfield, earns low opportunity scores for its young black population, while Ridgecrest, 100 miles east of Bakersfield, earns high opportunity scores for its young white population.
By virtue of its national ranking, Bakersfield earned a special place in the Brandeis study: the worst-case measuring stick. One of the study's sidebars was a direct comparison of Bakersfield and Madison:
"The typical child in Bakersfield, California, experiences a neighborhood with lower child opportunity than the typical child in any other metro area in the country. On the other hand, the typical child in Madison, Wisconsin, experiences higher opportunity than the typical child in any other metro.
"In the neighborhood of the typical child in Bakersfield, 21% of families live in poverty, which means limited economic resources for families to invest in their children’s wellbeing. In contrast, in the neighborhood of the typical child in Madison only 9% of families live in poverty.
"Families in Bakersfield have not only fewer economic resources but also less time to spend with their children. In the neighborhood of the typical child in Bakersfield, 12% of workers commute more than an hour each way to get to work, while in Madison only 3% of workers have such high commuting times.
"The neighborhood school environment is also more challenging in Bakersfield. In the public school of the typical child, 24% of teachers have less than three years of teaching experience, which makes it difficult for schools to address the challenges that many students face coming from families that live in poverty. In contrast, in Madison, only 10% of teachers have limited experience.
"In sum, Bakersfield and Madison are not only geographically very far apart — 2,000 miles — they are also separated by a large Child Opportunity Gap — 63 points in the Child Opportunity Score. ..."
Is anything, given this depressing analysis, going right for us? Of course — let's ease back from the ledge a little.
The percentage of Kern County high school graduates meeting entrance requirements for UC and CSU systems is increasing. The teen birthrate in Kern County continues to decline. More Kern County women are receiving prenatal care in their first trimester than in previous years. Kern’s three-year average infant mortality rate in down. A higher percentage of Kern County children have health insurance than the state rate. And Kern’s substantiated abuse/neglect rate fell last year for the 10th straight year.
Those promising trends are reminders that outcomes based on statistical summaries depend entirely on which indictors one includes or ignores.
But there's no ignoring the fact that the sort of profound change that so many in Kern County are working toward is a multigenerational undertaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.