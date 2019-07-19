Some parts of Bakersfield are beginning to resemble Edwards Air Force Base.
The sky over Meadows Field airport, for example.
On a recent day, the impressive roar of a single jet aircraft was enough to set off car alarms on a street not far from Meadows Field. The military aircraft — it appeared to be an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, maybe the most expensive weapons system in history — rose from the tarmac heading in a northwesterly direction, then turned skyward and flew nearly vertical until it disappeared in the afternoon sun.
Mark Witsoe, director of the Kern County Department of Airports, confirmed that a number of military aircraft have been visiting the Oildale-area airport, possibly for training exercises.
"I don't know where they're from," Witsoe said Friday.
Meadows is a public airport, he said, and any pilot, including military aviators, can access the airport, as long as they contact air traffic controllers in the tower and receive their approval.
"They can touch and go, they can do a fly-by, they can land and taxi," he said. "It appears it is training-related, but I don't really know."
A call to Edwards Air Force Base in the eastern Kern County desert was not immediately returned Friday.
Area resident Britt Lingo said she enjoys seeing and hearing these powerful jets flying over Oildale. And she's captured some video clips as they've flown overhead.
Some on Facebook have said they believe they've also seen an FA/18 and a large military cargo plane known as a C-130.
Witsoe said he also likes seeing the military aircraft at Meadows. And while he said he's only spotted a few of them, the ones he saw were definitely F-35s.
"The FAA manages the airspace," he said. "So it's federal airspace."
