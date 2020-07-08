Traffic control is scheduled for westbound Stockdale Highway at the new State Route 43 roundabout Thursday. Traffic may be stopped for up to five minutes while crews install new light poles at the location. Work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destinations.
The city of Bakersfield asks drivers to slow down and watch for construction workers and equipment while traveling through the area.
